Anyone trying to re-establish fascism or reign of terror will get fitting response: Shafiqur

Shafiqur Rahman said, “I have spoken to the physicians and to his (Hadi’s) siblings. We are shocked, stunned, and outraged by this incident. The cowards who committed this must be identified at once and brought to justice.” At this point he added, “One message is very clear –the nation will not be intimidated by bullets, God willing. We do not fear bullets.”

The Jamaat Ameer further said, “We pray for the recovery of Sharif Osman Hadi. May he return and join us again on the streets in the struggle for freedom. His condition is very critical. He is now between life and death.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Osman Hadi was shot in Bijoynagar in the capital. He was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he had been placed on life support, according to the hospital director’s office.