Anyone trying to re-establish fascism or reign of terror will get fitting response: Shafiqur
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has expressed outrage over the shooting of Sharif Osman Hadi, the possible independent candidate for Dhaka-8 and spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho in the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.
Jamaat ameer said that if anyone attempts to re-establish fascism or a reign of terror in Bangladesh, they will quickly receive an appropriate response. The people will foil all conspiracies.
Shafiqur Rahman said that no one will be allowed to commit such vile acts. This land of Bangladesh is not anyone’s ancestral estate, it is the property of 180 million people.
Around 5 p.m. today, Friday, Shafiqur Rahman visited Osman Hadi at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. He made these remarks while speaking to journalists there.
The Jamaat Ameer said, “Those who carried out this assassination attempt, those who fired the shots, must be identified immediately and brought under punishment. I call on the government to take action. Any negligence on the government’s part will not be tolerated. We want to see the government proactively fulfilling its responsibilities.”
Shafiqur Rahman said, “I have spoken to the physicians and to his (Hadi’s) siblings. We are shocked, stunned, and outraged by this incident. The cowards who committed this must be identified at once and brought to justice.” At this point he added, “One message is very clear –the nation will not be intimidated by bullets, God willing. We do not fear bullets.”
The Jamaat Ameer further said, “We pray for the recovery of Sharif Osman Hadi. May he return and join us again on the streets in the struggle for freedom. His condition is very critical. He is now between life and death.”
Earlier in the afternoon, Osman Hadi was shot in Bijoynagar in the capital. He was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he had been placed on life support, according to the hospital director’s office.