Myanmar amasses troops at border because of govt’s submissive policies, alleges BNP

The BNP secretary general also blamed the government’s submissive foreign policy for the lingering of the Rohingya crisis. He said the government has totally failed to take multidimensional coordinated measures to resolve the crisis involving around 1.2 million Rohingyas.

“We are failing (diplomatically) at every level, be it global, regional or bilateral. Because of the government’s submissive foreign policy, the resolution to Rohingya crisis is turning into a more complex problem with the passing of every day. The government has even failed to convince the friendly states to take our side,” he said.

Mirza Fakhrul further said, “Rohingyas are the most oppressed community in the world now. It is a must to establish the Rakhine state of Myanmar as a safe zone under international management to keep this community alive. It would be possible if the government could consolidate its bilateral, regional and global diplomatic initiatives.”