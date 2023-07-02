Election not to be held on anyone's prescription: Obaidul Quader

Obaidul Quader said this to media while exchanging greetings with the officials of his ministry on Sunday, the first working day after the Eid-ul-Azha.

Quader, also general secretary to ruling Bangladesh Awami League, said, “The development partners have been talking about free and fair elections. We are also hearing that, they talked to us too. We will listen to the people who come forward with good advice. But there is no reason to think we would follow anyone’s orders or will remain under their control.”

The Awami League will remain alert on the streets until the next parliamentary elections, added the ruling party leader.