Country will face grave crisis if political parties lose confidence in interim govt: Mojibur Rahman
The conflict and misunderstandings among the students who led the mass uprising and the anti-fascist political parties are increasingly disheartening for the nation, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju said on Friday.
According to him, if political parties lose confidence in the interim government, the country will plunge into a grave crisis. Reforms, justice for genocide victims leading to free and fair elections will all become uncertain.
Monju made these remarks, as the chief guest, at a public meeting organised by the AB Party at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram this afternoon.
The AB Party chairman noted that while the interim government began its journey with the support of all, a growing distance has emerged between the government and the students, masses, as well as political parties that led the uprising.
He further said two factions have formed regarding reforms and elections, leading to disputes over critical contributions during the Monsoon Uprising and a race to belittle each other.
“Instead of consolidating unity after defeating fascism, the government has made no effort to even maintain it. As a result, political parties are losing confidence in the government, giving rise to doubts and suspicions,” he added.
Stating that this lack of trust is creating a major crisis, Monju urged all parties to avoid stubbornness and impulsiveness, and warned them not to forget that the defeated fascist forces are being shamelessly supported by the neighbouring state, India.
In his speech as a special guest, Asaduzzaman Fuaad, general secretary of the party, said that the AB Party’s new-generation politics is one of service and problem-solving, aimed at alleviating public suffering.
The politics of solving Chittagong’s problems means bringing fallow land into cultivation, stopping looting in the name of development, ensuring transparency and accountability in the Chittagong Development Authority to prevent misuse of public funds, addressing waterlogging during floods to spare millions of citizens from hardship, ensuring the safety of Chittagong’s large expatriate community and their families, facilitating the safe return of Rohingya refugees fleeing genocide to Arakan, protecting the youth from drugs like yaba and phensedyl, and restructuring the commercial capital to prioritise national interests by elevating the port to international standards.
He emphasised that the hills, green plains, and sea offer immense potential to develop a tourism industry, creating employment for millions. The environment of St. Martin’s Island has been protected at the cost of displacing thousands of locals and their economy.
Opportunities to develop a modern fishing industry around the sea have been overlooked, and bureaucratic complexities are destroying the shipbreaking and shipbuilding industries, which could employ millions. The AB Party’s politics is about continuing efforts to uphold the rights of the nation and its people.
The public meeting was chaired by Advocate Golam Faruk, city convener, and moderated by Abdur Rahman Monir.
Senior AB Party officials, including Lt. Col. Md. Didarul Alam (retd.), Lt. Col. Helal Uddin (retd.), Aminul Islam, FCA, Barrister Nasrin Sultana Mili, and others, spoke as special guests.