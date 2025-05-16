Country will face grave crisis if political parties lose confidence in interim govt: Mojibur Rahman

The conflict and misunderstandings among the students who led the mass uprising and the anti-fascist political parties are increasingly disheartening for the nation, Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party Chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju said on Friday.

According to him, if political parties lose confidence in the interim government, the country will plunge into a grave crisis. Reforms, justice for genocide victims leading to free and fair elections will all become uncertain.

Monju made these remarks, as the chief guest, at a public meeting organised by the AB Party at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram this afternoon.