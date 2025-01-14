AB Party’s newly elected team pays tribute at Savar Memorial

The newly elected leaders of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) laid floral wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar, at the outskirts of the capital, honouring the valiant martyrs of the Liberation War of 1971. They also visited the martyrs of the July-August 2024 uprising buried at the Rayer Bazar graveyard, said a press release.



The delegation, led by newly elected Chairman, Mojibur Rahman Monju and General Secretary, Asaduzzaman Fuaad, included members of the National Executive Council and activists from various party wings. Monju reaffirmed the party’s commitment to upholding the principles of independence, sovereignty, national interest, dignity and democracy.