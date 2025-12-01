Even without being in power, some show the arrogance of power: Jamaat ameer

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “No patriotic party suddenly emerged as extortionists after the 5th. Those who did emerge, we sat with them with responsibility and concern. This is a betrayal of the blood of the martyrs; this must stop. If it is not stopped, the revolutionary people, the youth, and the mothers who came out on the streets with children in their arms will not forgive us. It has not been stopped. Extortion continues. Corruption continues. Many are flexing the power of authority without even being in power. They are trying to carry out an administrative coup.”

He made these remarks at a divisional rally held this afternoon, Monday, at the historic Shibbari intersection in Khulna city. The rally was organised as part of the central programme of eight parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, who participated in the simultaneous movement against the Awami League government.

The eight parties have been campaigning on five demands. The demands include providing legal basis for the July Charter, allocating seats in the upper house of parliament based on the votes received by the parties and holding a separate national referendum before the general parliamentary election.