Even without being in power, some show the arrogance of power: Jamaat ameer
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “No patriotic party suddenly emerged as extortionists after the 5th. Those who did emerge, we sat with them with responsibility and concern. This is a betrayal of the blood of the martyrs; this must stop. If it is not stopped, the revolutionary people, the youth, and the mothers who came out on the streets with children in their arms will not forgive us. It has not been stopped. Extortion continues. Corruption continues. Many are flexing the power of authority without even being in power. They are trying to carry out an administrative coup.”
He made these remarks at a divisional rally held this afternoon, Monday, at the historic Shibbari intersection in Khulna city. The rally was organised as part of the central programme of eight parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, who participated in the simultaneous movement against the Awami League government.
The eight parties have been campaigning on five demands. The demands include providing legal basis for the July Charter, allocating seats in the upper house of parliament based on the votes received by the parties and holding a separate national referendum before the general parliamentary election.
At the rally, Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “Ahead of the upcoming election, we hear that some people are conspiring in different places by any means and through various tactics. Whether the people vote or not, they intend to take power. Their day is over and the time is up. The sun has already set. This will not happen in Bangladesh and we will not allow it to happen, Insha Allah.”
Commenting on the rise in extortion rates compared to before, Jamaat ameer Shafiqul Rahman said, “For a country to become a civilised nation, it must be free of corruption. Some parties and individuals have repeatedly made Bangladesh a champion of corruption and brought it shame on the global stage. The people of Bangladesh hold the record of all their past actions. Sadly, the mass uprising of 5 August took place against all fascism, corruption, inequality, and misrule. From the first day after that uprising, a group has pounced on the people of Bangladesh to build their own fortune. Today, society is exhausted and overwhelmed by the dominance of extortionists. The situation is desperate. Investors, industrialists, businessmen, and small traders—none are at peace. They all breathe a poisonous sigh of relief because the extortion rate has increased compared to before. They say, 'We were not good before, now it is worse.' But no Islamic party has been labeled as an extortionist. But no Islamic party has ever been labelled as extortionist.”
Commenting on the country’s judicial system, Shafiqur Rahman said, “Fifty-four years of independence have passed, yet the cherished dreams of the people of independent Bangladesh have largely not been realised. Some visible development has taken place, and we do not deny that. However, this development is not the real progress of a nation; the real progress of a nation lies in whether justice and social fairness exist within the country and among its people. From the village courts to the highest courts, today those without influence or power, those without banked money, have no access to justice in Bangladesh.”
The Jamaat ameer said, “If, out of confusion, despair or anger, anyone thinks of stepping into quicksand, then if necessary, another 5 August will take place. From now on, we must build unity. Unity will enter Bangladesh’s national parliament in the coming days as the victor. No one will be able to stop this victory. The coming vote is for unity, against division, for justice, for the Qur’an, for the people. We do not want the victory of these eight parties. We want the victory of 180 million people. We do not want the victory of any particular party. We want the victory of the oppressed people. We want the victory of Allah’s Qur’an. Our struggle will continue until our demands are fulfilled.”
Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis amir Mamunul Haque said, “Bangladesh is now divided into two groups—one group follows the Baksal line of ’72, and the other is the revolutionary force of 2024. After crossing a sea of blood, the fascism that was expelled through the July Revolution of ’24 will not return to the soil of Bengal. We united to implement the legal basis of the July Charter. A referendum must be held to give the July Charter full legal legitimacy. Do not mix everything up and destroy its significance. The referendum should be arranged before the national election.”
He asked everyone to pray for the recovery of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
At the rally, Khelafat Majlis senior nayeb-e-ameer Maulana Sakhawat Hossain said, “If the eight parties come to power, there will be no extortionists. The people have united, and no one will be able to break this unity, Insha Allah.”
The rally was presided over by Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer, Charmonai Pir Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim. He said the country had won independence under the three slogans of establishing equality, human dignity and justice. But those who have run the country over the past 53 years have failed to implement even a fraction of these three goals. He said they repeatedly deceived the nation and repeatedly ranked the country first in theft and corruption.
“They have taken mothers’ children away from their laps, destroyed the lives of millions of people through false cases, laundered our country’s money abroad while sitting in the seat of power, and created ‘Begum Para’,” he added.
Referring to the BNP, Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim further said, “You (BNP) have calculated the outcome of the February election and realised that the ground beneath your feet has shifted. Now you are conspiring to delay the election. Let it be clear to you that there is no environment for the people to give opinions or verdicts in your favour. Forget the idea that you will seize the centres through thuggery and various armed groups and take the seat of power. The people of the country are now alert.”
At the rally, speeches were also delivered by mufti Musa bin Izhar, secretary-general of Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party; Yusuf Sadek Haqqani, secretary-general of Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon; Rashed Pradhan, co-chairman and spokesperson of the Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA); Anwarul Islam Chan, chairman of Bangladesh Development Party (BDP); Abdul Awal, central nayebe amir of Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Yunus Ahmad, secretary-general; Hamidur Rahman Azad, assistant secretary-general of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami; and professor Iqbal Hossain, general secretary of JAGPA.