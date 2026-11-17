Why Awami League activists protesting only against NCP leaders in UK?
The repeated incidents surrounding NCP leaders’ visits have raised questions about how far political divisions in Bangladesh following the July uprising have extended into the country’s expatriate political landscape in the UK.
Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024, supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, have staged several protests against student leaders of the July mass uprising during their visits to the United Kingdom.
Most recently, reports emerged of protests by leaders and activists of the Jubo League, an associate organisation of the Awami League, surrounding an event hosted for Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Chief Whip of the Opposition, during his visit to the UK.
NCP was formed by the leaders of movement that ultimately ousted the government of the Awami League.
On Saturday evening (local time), Jubo League activists in the UK staged a protest outside the place of an event featuring Nahid Islam, organised by the Bengali Society of the University of Cambridge. They also attempted to harass him.
However, the efforts of NCP leaders and activists present at the venue prevented them from succeeding. Nahid Islam left the venue without any untoward incident.
At the time of writing this report late on Monday night, Bangladesh time, a civic reception was being held in honour of Nahid Islam at the Mayfair Venue in east London.
Activists and supporters of the Awami League in the UK, from different levels of the organisation, were staging demonstrations and protests outside the reception venue. Police were deployed at the scene. In addition, private security personnel had been hired to ensure Nahid Islam’s safety.
Similar incidents involving protests, egg-throwing, attempts to obstruct visits and heightened tensions have also occurred during visits to the UK by former interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam and NCP leader and an incumbent MP, Hasnat Abdullah.
In the past, opposition parties have also staged demonstrations during visits to the UK by Bangladesh’s heads of government. Political opponents protested during visits by Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina when they served as prime ministers. However, most of those demonstrations targeted the incumbent government and its policies.
However, senior leaders of the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Jamaat-e-Islami, who also participated in the July mass uprising, have visited the UK during the same period. Unlike NCP leaders, they have not faced any similar public demonstrations or resistance.
The UK has branches and associate organisations of Bangladesh’s major political parties. Alongside the BNP and Awami League, supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami also remain politically active under different organisational identities. These organisations regularly hold meetings, rallies and protest programmes in response to Bangladesh’s political situation.
In the past, opposition parties have also staged demonstrations during visits to the UK by Bangladesh’s heads of government. Political opponents protested during visits by Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina when they served as prime ministers. However, most of those demonstrations targeted the incumbent government and its policies.
Earlier, in June 2025, Awami League activists also staged protests outside the residence of Professor Muhammad Yunus, then chief adviser, during his visit to London.
However, the NCP is not currently the ruling party, and its leaders are active in opposition politics. Despite this, their visits have repeatedly triggered protests and attempts to obstruct their activities.
Egg-throwing incidents during Mahfuj and Hasnat’s visits
On 12 September 2025, Mahfuj Alam, who was then an Information Adviser, attended an event at SOAS University of London marking the anniversary of the July mass uprising. Outside the venue, Awami League leaders, activists and supporters staged protests.
The Awami League knows that the NCP is not merely a product of the July Revolution; it also poses a strong challenge to the party’s political dominance
According to information from the Bangladesh High Commission, protesters threw eggs at two empty vehicles belonging to the High Commission after the event.
When several protesters lay down on the road in an attempt to obstruct the vehicles, police removed them. Mahfuj Alam was not travelling in either vehicle at the time of the incident.
Later, on 15 June, protests also took place surrounding an event featuring NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah in east London. Demonstrations by Awami League supporters, egg-throwing and counter-demonstrations in the Whitechapel and Romford areas created tension.
More than 100 police officers were deployed to bring the situation under control. Following the incident, the London Metropolitan Police arrested at least three Awami League supporters.
Different picture during visits by BNP and Jamaat leaders
Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, several senior BNP leaders, including former party Secretary General and current President of Bangladesh, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, as well as ministers and MPs from the current government, have visited the United Kingdom.
During the same period, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar and leaders from various levels of the party also visited the UK. They attended various political and social events.
However, the Awami League and its associate organisations did not make any public attempts to obstruct their visits, nor were there any reports of clashes surrounding their programmes.
Commenting on the Awami League’s stance, Ehtashamul Haque, convener of the committee coordinating preparations for Nahid Islam’s UK visit and a central joint convener of the NCP, told Prothom Alo, “The Awami League’s behaviour essentially reflects the mindset of a terrorist group that has fled the country and is driven by revenge.”
In 2024, Bangladesh was destroyed through a meticulously designed operation led by Muhammad Yunus and funded by foreign influencers. Hasnat and Nahid were at the forefront of that operation. The blood of the people is on their hands, and they are the architects of mob terror in Bangladesh.
“The Awami League knows that the NCP is not merely a product of the July Revolution; it also poses a strong challenge to the party’s political dominance,” he remarked.
Ehtashamul Haque believes this is why the Awami League has adopted such a stance against NCP leaders.
Asked why the Awami League does not organise similar protests against BNP ministers and MPs despite repeatedly demonstrating against NCP leaders, Khasruzzaman Khasru, member secretary of the UK unit BNP, told Prothom Alo, “This is the Awami League’s own strategy. Only they can explain it.”
BNP leader Khasruzzaman also believes there is no reasonable ground for protesting against the BNP government, which came to power through an election conducted under a democratic process.
“The UK BNP is a politically strong organisation. We have proved this over the past three decades. To organise protests against us, others would need comparable organisational strength and support from expatriate Bangladeshis. I do not think the Awami League has that capacity or support,” he added.
Asked why the Awami League repeatedly stages protests against NCP leaders, Syed Shazidur Rahman Faruk, general secretary of the UK chapter of Awami League, told Prothom Alo, “In 2024, Bangladesh was destroyed through a meticulously designed operation led by Muhammad Yunus and funded by foreign influencers. Hasnat and Nahid were at the forefront of that operation. The blood of the people is on their hands, and they are the architects of mob terror in Bangladesh.”
Denying any organisational involvement by the Awami League in these protests, he said, “The Awami League is not relevant here. Patriotic expatriate Bangladeshis are essentially trying to resist them wherever they find them.”
Security preparations surrounding Nahid’s programmes
Nahid Islam arrived in the UK on Friday. According to the organisers, his schedule includes meetings with representatives of the British Parliament’s International Development Committee, the Westminster Foundation for Democracy and Human Rights Watch.
Ahead of his civic reception in Romford, east London, on Monday, organisers collected various details from attendees, including links to their personal Facebook profiles, as part of security arrangements for the event.
Responding to questions from Prothom Alo, Ehtashamul Haque said the organisers had introduced a registration system to ensure the event remained safe and orderly and to prevent potential disorder.
He also said they would review the registration process in light of concerns raised about the protection of personal information.
Although people have the right to engage in peaceful political protests in the UK, obstructing events, intimidating people or resorting to violence under the guise of demonstrations raises separate legal concerns.
The repeated incidents surrounding NCP leaders’ visits have raised questions about how far political divisions in Bangladesh following the July uprising have extended into the country’s expatriate political landscape in the UK.