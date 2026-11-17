Since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024, supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, have staged several protests against student leaders of the July mass uprising during their visits to the United Kingdom.

Most recently, reports emerged of protests by leaders and activists of the Jubo League, an associate organisation of the Awami League, surrounding an event hosted for Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Chief Whip of the Opposition, during his visit to the UK.

NCP was formed by the leaders of movement that ultimately ousted the government of the Awami League.

On Saturday evening (local time), Jubo League activists in the UK staged a protest outside the place of an event featuring Nahid Islam, organised by the Bengali Society of the University of Cambridge. They also attempted to harass him.

However, the efforts of NCP leaders and activists present at the venue prevented them from succeeding. Nahid Islam left the venue without any untoward incident.