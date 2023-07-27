EC explains why 10 political parties not given registration

Of the 12 political parties that survived the preliminary selection, 10 were excluded due to lack of accuracy of the upazila committee. But their central and district committees are alright, he said.

Several objections have been filed against two parties that have been selected to give registration. There will now be a hearing. If the allegation is proved at the hearing to be true, they will not get registration, he said.

When the election commission invited applications to register new parties, 93 parties applied. Of these, 12 survived the preliminary selection. The parties are Bangladesh Gonotrantik Andolon (BNM), AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party (BSP), Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People’s Party (BPP), Democratic Party and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP).