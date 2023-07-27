EC explains why 10 political parties not given registration

The election commission (EC) has sent letters to 10 political parties including, Gono Odhikar Parishad, AB Party and Nagorik Oikya, explaining the reasons for not giving them registration, reports news agency UNB.
Abdul Baten, joint secretary of EC’s election management branch disclosed the information to media on Wednesday.
Of the 12 political parties that survived the preliminary selection, 10 were excluded due to lack of accuracy of the upazila committee. But their central and district committees are alright, he said.
Several objections have been filed against two parties that have been selected to give registration. There will now be a hearing. If the allegation is proved at the hearing to be true, they will not get registration, he said.
When the election commission invited applications to register new parties, 93 parties applied. Of these, 12 survived the preliminary selection. The parties are Bangladesh Gonotrantik Andolon (BNM), AB Party (Amar Bangladesh Party), Bangladesh Humanist Party (BHP), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Nagorik Oikya, Bangladesh Sanatan Party (BSP), Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Labour Party, Bangladesh Minority Janata Party (BMJP), Bangladesh People’s Party (BPP), Democratic Party and Bangladesh Liberal Democratic Party (BLDP).
Of these 12 parties, eight were excluded after further investigation. The EC formed four investigation committees to register Gono Odhikar Parishad, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Gonotantrik Andolan (BNM) and AB Party.
After the committee re-examined and submitted its report, it decided to register only BNM and BSP parties. In this case, the EC also issued a public notice inviting objections regarding the two parties by 26 July.