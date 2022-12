BNP and various other like-minded political parties have been launching a movement in a bid to oust the Awami League government and hold the national election under a non-party caretaker government.

As part of the strategy, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has formed a seven-member liaison committee to coordinate the political parties that are engaged in the movement.

The news has been disclosed in a press release signed by BNP acting office secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince.