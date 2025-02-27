BNP’s extended committee meeting commences, Khaleda Zia to join virtually

The meeting of the extended committee of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began at the ground adjacent to LD Hall of the parliament building in the capital Thursday morning.

Nearly 4,000 leaders of the party have joined the meeting that started around 11:00 am.

BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will virtually attend the meeting that is being chaired by the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

Party secretary general MIrza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will deliver the welcome address.

BNP has been organising its extended committee meeting under the slogan “Firm unity can thwart all conspiracies”.