AL to embark on election campaign with inaugurating series of major projects in October

Bangladesh Awami League is gearing up for elections by inaugurating a series of major projects. There will be seven inauguration events for big projects and cluster development works throughout the month of October. Almost every project will feature a civic rally on its inauguration day, with the ruling party ensuring substantial turnout.
The initiation will begin with the ceremony of handing over fuel uranium to the Rooppur nuclear power plant on Thursday. The last inauguration event is expected to take place on 28 October when the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, constructed under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, will be inaugurated. Following the inauguration programme, Awami League will organise a grand rally in Chattogram.
In the meantime, there are several upcoming openings and inaugurations, including the metrorail from Agargaon to Motijheel stretch, a partial inauguration of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the train services from Dhaka to Bhanga in Faridpur via the Padma bridge, and the inauguration of 140 bridges, 12 overpasses, and an automatic Vehicle Inspection Centre (VIC). Additionally, rail operations from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is likely to be opened as well.
Following these opening events, the time will come to announce the schedule for the 12th parliamentary elections. The election commission is expected to announce the election schedule in the first week of November. It's essential to note that development projects cannot be inaugurated after the election schedule is announced, as it would be considered a violation of the election code of conduct. Furthermore, the voting is anticipated to take place in the first week of January.
According to Awami League's policy-making leaders, there are several objectives behind the inauguration of development projects and rallies throughout October. Firstly, it aims to create an electoral climate in the country. During the inauguration ceremonies of major projects, the prime minister will emphasise the government's achievements over the past 15 years and seek votes for the Awami League.
Secondly, in October, the BNP and its allies will aim to conclude their ongoing movement demanding the government's resignation. During this time, Awami League aims to generate excitement among the people by inaugurating these development projects. This approach will act as a counter to any programme to be taken up by the BNP.
However, BNP is not concerned about the government's strategy of launching development projects. They aim to escalate the movement to overthrow the government in October. Their road march programme will conclude on Wednesday, and subsequently, the party will announce a new programme, primarily focused on Dhaka.
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury shared with Prothom Alo regarding Awami League's strategy, stating, "There is no issue of occupying the field here. As a political party, Awami League can propose programmes in a democratic manner. We don't have a problem with their programme. The problem arises when they (the government) counter our programmes, create obstacles deploying the police, and launching attacks our members."
Handing over Uranium on 5 October
Bangladesh is set to become the 33rd nuclear power user globally with the opening of Rooppur nuclear power plant. Last week, nuclear fuel, uranium, for this power plant arrived in Bangladesh via a special plane. The official handover event is scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to deliver speeches online during the event.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant stands as the largest single project in the country. Its construction is estimated at USD 13.50 billion, approximately Tk 1.48 trillion at the current market price (around Tk 110 per dollar). Russia is providing around 80 per cent of the total expenditure as loans. Rooppur authorities aim to supply experimental power to the national grid from the first unit of the power plant by next year.
Airport terminal opening on 7 October
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate a section of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 7 October. On the same day, the Awami League will organise a civic rally at Diabari in Uttara, aiming to gather a substantial number of attendees.
The estimated construction cost of this terminal amounts to Tk 213.98 billion. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is financing a loan of Tk 161.41 billion for this project, with the remainder of the expenses covered by the government. Construction for the new terminal commenced in December 2019.
Padma bridge railway connection on 10 October
The train service from Dhaka to Faridpur via the Padma Bridge is set to be inaugurated on 10 October. It is a top-priority project for the government. A new railway spanning about 172 kilometres from Dhaka to Jashore is under construction, with approximately 82 kilometres of railway from Dhaka to Bhanga being inaugurated initially. The railway authority has set the target of extending the railway to Jashore by June next year.
According to railway sources, a train will depart from Kamalapur on 10 October. A civic rally is planned at Mawa station before reaching the Padma Bridge, where the opening ceremony will take place. Subsequently, prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to board the train and travel to Bhanga. There may be political gatherings during this event.
The Padma Bridge Rail Link project was approved on 3 May 2016, with an estimated construction cost of around Tk 349.89 billion. However, on 22 May 2018, when the project proposal was revised, the cost increased to Tk 392.47 billion.
The Chinese company China Railway Engineering Group (CREC) is actively involved in the construction of this railway. The Exim Bank of China is providing a loan of USD 2.66 billion to facilitate the project, with the Bangladesh government covering the remaining costs.
Kamrul Ahsan, the Director General of Bangladesh Railways, informed Prothom Alo that preparations for operating the train service from Dhaka to Bhanga are in the final stages. Additionally, the new railway linking Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is also in an operable state. The inauguration schedule will be announced once the prime minister confirms her availability.
* More to follow ...