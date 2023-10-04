AL to embark on election campaign with inaugurating series of major projects in October

Bangladesh Awami League is gearing up for elections by inaugurating a series of major projects. There will be seven inauguration events for big projects and cluster development works throughout the month of October. Almost every project will feature a civic rally on its inauguration day, with the ruling party ensuring substantial turnout.

The initiation will begin with the ceremony of handing over fuel uranium to the Rooppur nuclear power plant on Thursday. The last inauguration event is expected to take place on 28 October when the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, constructed under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, will be inaugurated. Following the inauguration programme, Awami League will organise a grand rally in Chattogram.

In the meantime, there are several upcoming openings and inaugurations, including the metrorail from Agargaon to Motijheel stretch, a partial inauguration of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, the train services from Dhaka to Bhanga in Faridpur via the Padma bridge, and the inauguration of 140 bridges, 12 overpasses, and an automatic Vehicle Inspection Centre (VIC). Additionally, rail operations from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar is likely to be opened as well.