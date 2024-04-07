BNP fails to find new issue in KNF: Obaidul Quader

Claiming that BNP does not have the capacity to wage a movement, he said the BNP has lost all its energy as its leaders and activities are disappointed with the leadership of the party.

“They are disappointed in Tarique Rahman (BNP acting chairman). Their leader is not in the country, so how will a movement be waged with a remote control? Is it possible? If you want to wage a movement, you have to take to the streets. People will not respond to the call of remote control,” he said.

Blaming BNP for the existing condition of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Quader said BNP failed in the movement and Begum Zia’s legal battle too. Otherwise the issue would have been settled a long time ago.

Speaking about the upcoming upazila parishad elections, the AL general secretary said the candidatures to the polls have been opened. This means that anyone can contest the elections in an open environment.