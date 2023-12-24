Is youth attempting to enter Khaleda Zia’s cabin a ploy, asks Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said a youth had attempted to enter the cabin of the party chairperson Khaleda Zia who is undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital.
The BNP leaders termed this attempt mysterious and raised questions on whether this incident was a conspiracy.
In a statement sent to the media on Sunday, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the attempt of an unknown and suspected youth to enter the cabin of Khaleda Zia, who is receiving treatment at the capital’s Evercare Hospital a little before Saturday evening is very worrying.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also expressed surprise as to why security of Khaleda Zia remains poor at a safe place like a hospital.
He further said the attempt of an unknown youth to enter the cabin is mysterious and creates utter confusion among people, as well as question also raised on whether it is a part of any deep conspiracy.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called the people concerned to further beef up the security of Khaleda Zia.
Khaleda Zia, 78, has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes, as well as kidney, liver and heart diseases. She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital since 9 August.
Physicians said her health has improved slightly but she has been kept under round-the-clock observation.
Khaleda Zia was imprisoned on 8 February 2018 after she was convicted in two cases. The former prime minister was in jail for over two years.
Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in Zia Orphanage and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases, was released on 25 March 2020 by the government postponing her sentence on conditions through an executive order.
Since then, her release period has been extended every six months.