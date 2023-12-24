Is youth attempting to enter Khaleda Zia’s cabin a ploy, asks Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said a youth had attempted to enter the cabin of the party chairperson Khaleda Zia who is undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital.

The BNP leaders termed this attempt mysterious and raised questions on whether this incident was a conspiracy.

In a statement sent to the media on Sunday, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the attempt of an unknown and suspected youth to enter the cabin of Khaleda Zia, who is receiving treatment at the capital’s Evercare Hospital a little before Saturday evening is very worrying.