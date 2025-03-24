Attempts on to create confrontational situation between army, people: Tarique Rahman
An attempt has been going on to create a confrontational situation between the army and the people, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman remarked on Monday.
“We saw even a few days ago, reforms and elections were being presented as confrontational issues; in the same way, it is being tried so that people face off with the army. Surely there is a conspiracy behind this,” Tarique Rahman said.
The BNP acting chairman was addressing an iftar party organised by the BNP media cell for the newspersons in the capital’s Ladies Club today.
Mentioning that everyone has to remain cautious about new conspiracies being hatched, Tarique Rahman said, “We call upon the newspersons to help us stay by the people of Bangladesh as a political party. We have seen how various institutions have been destroyed in the past.”
“Let us work so that the sacrifices of the people, who were killed and made victims of enforced disappearances in the fight for sovereignty in 1971 and in democratic transition for the last 16-17 years, do not go in vain,” Tarique Rahman said.
The BNP acting chief further called upon the newspersons to work on the issues subtly remaining cautious.
Highlighting the reform proposals of the BNP, Tarique Rahman expressed his gratitude to the newspersons for staying by their side and by the side of Bangladesh by supporting the democratic transition.
He called upon them to stay by the side of the BNP in the coming days as well.
Addressing the iftar party, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said conspiracies against the country’s independence and sovereignty have started again. Attempts are on to create controversies against the army.
BNP joint secretary general and media cell member secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie moderated the event where party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas, media cell convener Moudud Alamgir Hossain also addressed.