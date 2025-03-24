Attempts on to create confrontational situation between army, people: Tarique Rahman

The BNP acting chairman was addressing an iftar party organised by the BNP media cell for the newspersons in the capital’s Ladies Club today.

Mentioning that everyone has to remain cautious about new conspiracies being hatched, Tarique Rahman said, “We call upon the newspersons to help us stay by the people of Bangladesh as a political party. We have seen how various institutions have been destroyed in the past.”

“Let us work so that the sacrifices of the people, who were killed and made victims of enforced disappearances in the fight for sovereignty in 1971 and in democratic transition for the last 16-17 years, do not go in vain,” Tarique Rahman said.