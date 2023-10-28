Police box, vehicle torched in Kakrail, BGB deployed in front of mosque

Clashes broke out between the police and the leaders and activists of BNP in the capital’s Kakrail a little before 1:00pm on Saturday. As both sides chased each other, police opened fire with teargas.
A police box was set on fire at the Kakrail intersection, as well as a vehicle parked inside the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) building, was also torched during the clashes.
A policeman was also injured in the clashes.
Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) were also deployed in the area. BGP personnel were seen arriving in front of the Kakrail mosque on four vehicles.
Prothom Alo Correspondent reported from the spot that tension prevailed between police and BNP men for a long.
Prior to this, leaders and activists of the BNP allegedly attacked a bus and a pickup van, carrying leaders and activists of Awami League, in front of Kakrail mosque around 12:15pm, triggering the clash. Chases and counter-chases took place between BNP men and police, turning the entire Kakrail area into a battleground.
The attackers also vandalised the bus. Prothom Alo correspondent reported from the spot that leaders and activists of Awami League left the vehicles and ran away as BNP men chased them with sticks, triggering a tense situation. At the time, police tried to remove the BNP activists from the area.
After that, a man carrying banners on a rickshaw, was also beaten up in front of the Kakrail mosque.
Moments later, clashes broke out between the police and BNP leaders-activists. It was unknown at the moment how the clashes emerged.
The BNP’s grand rally began at Naya Paltan at 12:30pm and the programme is underway despite the clashes at Kakrail.