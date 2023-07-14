Neither people of Bangladesh nor foreigners support BNP’s one-point demand: Information minister

The programme was organised in cooperation with Stanford University of the United States.

Noting that only a free and fair election was discussed during talks with foreign representatives, the minister said even the issue of inclusive elections for all did not come up in the discussion.

“Definitely, we want the participation of all political parties, including the BNP in the next election. We want to contest the polls with everyone,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government will perform its routine duties during the election and the election will be held under the election commission in line with the country’s constitution.

Asked about BNP’s 31-point demand, the information minister said BNP announced one-point two days’ ago and the next day they declared 31 points.

He said the BNP’s Wednesday’s demand for the resignation of the government is not a new one.

“I have been hearing about their one-point movement since 2013. It is like changing the shell of a snake and playing the same drum over the years. There is nothing new,” he added.

He further said the BNP wanted to call a rally during the visit of a delegation from the European Union, the United States of America and other countries with a view to showing the foreigners how many people they could gather in their rally.