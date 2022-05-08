No question of participating in polls with AL in power: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they would not take part in any discussion regarding the next general election as long as the Awami League government does not step down.

“Our stance is clear about the next election. There is no question of taking part in next general election if Awami League doesn’t step down handing over power to a completely neutral government. We would not even go to polls if Sheikh Hasina remains in power,” the BNP leader said while speaking at a press conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office on Sunday afternoon.

The press conference was organised protesting the attack on a Eid reunion programme of BNP standing committee’s senior member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain in Cumilla on Saturday.

The BNP alleged that ruling Awami League men carried out the attack.