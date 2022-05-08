Politics

Mirza Fakhrul himself didn't join parliament even after being elected: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader

Reacting to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remark that there was no democracy in the country, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Fakhrul shaheb himself didn't join the parliament even after being elected. He left his seat and so a by-election had to be held there. So what democracy is that?"

The road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader made this remark while speaking to journalists Sunday morning at his office in the secretariat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said that if BNP did not participate in the next national parliamentary election, the party's existence would be at stake. He said, BNP will join the election for the sake of survival.

Obaidul Quader said that Awami League wanted a strong opposition to exist in the country.

When asked about the death in road accidents during Eid travel, the road transport and bridges minister said, this has been very unfortunate. The government is considering speedy measures to prevent accidents."

Advertisement
Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement