Mirza Fakhrul himself didn't join parliament even after being elected: Quader

The Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said that if BNP did not participate in the next national parliamentary election, the party's existence would be at stake. He said, BNP will join the election for the sake of survival.
Obaidul Quader said that Awami League wanted a strong opposition to exist in the country.
When asked about the death in road accidents during Eid travel, the road transport and bridges minister said, this has been very unfortunate. The government is considering speedy measures to prevent accidents."