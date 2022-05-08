Mirza Fakhrul himself didn't join parliament even after being elected: Quader

Reacting to BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remark that there was no democracy in the country, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Fakhrul shaheb himself didn't join the parliament even after being elected. He left his seat and so a by-election had to be held there. So what democracy is that?"

The road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader made this remark while speaking to journalists Sunday morning at his office in the secretariat.