No way of govt changeover without polls: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday called upon the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to wait until the next parliamentary elections if it wants changeover of government, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“In democratic system, changeover of government takes place through elections. Without polls, there is no such situation prevailing in the country for government changeover through movement,” he said.

Quader, also minister for road transport and bridges, was addressing a review meeting on progress of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project from Gazipur to Dhaka airport. He joined it through a videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.