Discard ‘martial law’ from military lexicon: PM

About the digitisation of the armed forces, Sheikh Hasina said the government set up Army IT Support Organisation and Computer War Games Centre. “We’re making all sorts of modern arrangements for the armed forces,” she said.

Mentioning that the Bangladesh Armed Forces are playing an excellent role in the UN peace keeping missions, the prime minister said: “Our armed forces need all types of training to move keeping pace with other countries of the world.”

“We don’t want any member of our armed forces to lag behind, we want all to remain update and equipped with modern technology and knowledge … we’re working by paying attention to this end,” she said.

While talking about the country’s development, Sheikh Hasina requested all concerned to suspend all the less important costs at this moment keeping in mind how much money could be collected amid the coronavirus pandemic despite the government giving a huge budget with adequate allocation to every sector.

“We will do only the urgently needed expenditure and will suspend less important costs bearing the fact how much money we could collect and how much we could expense of those amid the coronavirus pandemic. We will do the expenses once good days return,” she said.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to consider one’s qualification, efficiency, patriotism, honesty, loyalty, experience, having faith in the spirit of the Liberation War and leadership quality in giving promotion.

“Give promotion on the basis of equity as confidence could grow among all. I know it wouldn’t be possible to give promotion to all as many people are qualified for that although the posts are limited. Despite the fact you should ensure promotion of those who are really fit for the promotion,” she urged the senior armed forces officials.

She said faith in the spirit of the Liberation War, professional efficiency, leadership, discipline, honesty, truthfulness, field experience, loyalty and effectiveness should be considered while giving promotion in future.

“Make sure that the people who believe in independence, sovereignty and development of Bangladesh alongside having faith in the spirit of Liberation War and patriotism could get the charge so that they can drive the country towards the right direction in the coming days,” she continued.

Sheikh Hasina, also the defence minister, said that she has confidence in the wisdom, judgment and impartiality of the senior officers and hoped that they would select the appropriate persons for promotion.

Referring to her initiative to recruit female officers in the army, the first in the country’s history, the women are doing extremely well in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions and thus praised by all.

“It’s really a matter of pride for us as 27 female officers have achieved success in paratrooping. Womenfolk are showing their efficiency in all the sectors. My mind become full of joy after seeing pictures of two female pilots (of Bangladesh) at the UN website,” she continued.

The prime minister said the people of the country always remember with gratitude the role of the armed forces during natural calamities

Sheikh Hasina said that the government had placed the national budget likewise the normal period giving required allocation or money to every sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic and urged all to maintain austerity in this regard.

She added: “It is true that we have given a huge budget. But it should not think to expense all the money right now.”

The premier said her government has declared various stimulus packages to offset the economic fallout with providing Taka 30,000 crore to big industries, Taka 20,000 crore to small and medium industries and Taka 10,000 crore to give salaries to RMG factories.

“We’ve also announced packages for others aimed at keeping the wheels of the economy operative,” she said.