Mirza Fakhrul passes his birthday in prison

BNP chairperson's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan told Prothom Alo on Friday evening that relatives of Mirza Fakhrul went to the prison around 12:00 pm and stayed there for about 45 minutes with him. They also took foods of his likings, as well as a cake.

Mirza Fakhrul’s sister Nazma Kalam came from the US to meet her brother on his birthday, he added.