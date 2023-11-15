AL suspicious of the US call for dialogue

The government and ruling Awami League sees the letter sent by the US calling for dialogue with suspicion as many from the government quarter question if the US has any motive behind urging for dialogue just before the announcement of the election schedule.

The US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu sent letters to three major parties of Bangladesh--Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party (JaPa).

BNP and JaPa received the letters on Monday. Awami League received the letter on Wednesday.

When the issue of dialogue appears in the political arena again, the two main parties continue to trade in opposite directions. Awami League is fully concentrating on the next election while the BNP leaders are on the run in the face of case and arrest. The BNP continues its blockade programme demanding the government's resignation and the election under a neutral administration.

The government, however, is not interested in broaching any initiative of dialogue or compromise with the BNP.

AL leaders said BNP has turned politics towards a violent way by continuing its hartal-blockade since 28 October. The ruling party is not in the mood of holding dialogue with the BNP in this situation.

Agriculture minister and AL presidium member Abdur Razzaque told Prothom Alo on Tuesday, “We would discuss the issue at the top level of the party once we receive the letter from the US.”

BNP also said it would discuss the content of the letter of the US in the party’s policy making level.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo the policymaking leaders who are out of jail evading arrest will discuss the letter and decide on it.