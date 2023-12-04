Nomination papers of 731 candidates rejected

Nomination papers of a total of 731 candidates, including some of the incumbent members of parliament, of the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections have been rejected in sorting.
Most of the candidates whose nomination papers have been rejected are independent candidates.
According to the election commission (EC), a total of 2,716 partisan and independent nomination papers were submitted across the country.
Returning officers started sorting the papers from Friday last. The task was completed today, Monday.
The EC on Monday night told the media that following the sorting, the number of legal candidates stood at 1,985.
Dhaka-5, Cumilla-4, Mymensingh-3 and Bogura-7 constituencies have the highest number of legal candidates, 13, for a seat, reveals an analysis of the EC’s information while the least number of candidates is two at Sherpur-2.
The highest number of rejected candidates is from Bogura-7 with 12 being the number.
Appeals could be made with the EC against the decisions of the returning officers from 5 December to 9 December. The EC will settle the appeals between 10 and 15 December.
Many could get back their candidature through the appeal. The candidates will have the scope to appeal with the High Court against the EC’s decision.