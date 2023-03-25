Fakhrul has no say in BNP’s internal politics: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has no freedom of expression in his party’s internal politics as the party is run on the prescription of a convicted fugitive, reports UNB.

“We understand the pain of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. In fact, Mirza Fakhrul has no freedom of expression in the internal politics of BNP. Mirza Fakhrul is forced to accept the decision, sent from far London, without a word,” the AL leader said in a statement.