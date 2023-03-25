Fakhrul has no say in BNP’s internal politics: Quader

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister, alleged that committees are formed and dissolved, expulsion and reward are fixed, and business is done centering the committees and nomination in undemocratic ways, inside of BNP.
Protesting Fakhrul’s recent remarks regarding people’s freedom of speech and freedom of expression, he said Fakhrul has captured the scenario of people’s freedom of speech and his freedom of expression in his party’s internal politics in a single frame.
“So, Mirza Fakhrul is indulging in a grudge against the government like a parrot,” said the AL general secretary.
He said Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina has been running the government, keeping public aspirations and expectations in mind in a bid to ensure the welfare of the people.
All the endeavors of the government are being conducted, not to silence the people rather to fulfill their aspirations and expectation, he said, criticising BNP’s regime from the past for its misgovernments.
“We are united under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina to establish a developed-prosperous and smart Bangladesh for the next generation,” said Obaidul Quader.