Interim government will keep its commitment, hopes Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed hope that the interim government will keep its commitment to the people. He said they too would also keep their party's commitment. The BNP secretary general was speaking to journalists on Monday, Eid-ul-Fitr morning, after offering prayers at the grave of the party founder Ziaur Rahman.
Eid is being celebrated in a festive mood this year as compared to during the fascist rule, commented Mirza Fakhrul.
When asked what difference there was between last Eid and Eid this year, he said, "There is a huge difference. This time we are celebrating Eid in a free and joyous environment."
The BNP secretary general said, "On this day we hope those who have taken over responsibility, particularly the interim government, will carry out their commitment to the people."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "On behalf of our party too, we have pledged to keep our commitment."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "We prayed to Allah that each and every Bangladeshi can celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr joyously. We prayed that our leader Begum Khaleda Zia recovers soon and returns to us and that our leader Tarique Rahman also returns to us very soon."
At 11:30 in the morning, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Gayeswar Chandra Roy and Nazrul Islam Khan laid wreaths at Ziaur Rahman's mausoleum at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar of the city.
Also present at the time were Ahmed Azam Khan, Amanullah Aman, Mahabuddin Khokan, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Syed Emran Saleh Prince, Mir Sarfat Ali Sopu, Rafiqul Islam, Saiful Alam Nirob, Mir Newaz Ali, Rafiq Sikder, SM Jahangir, Aminul Huq and thousands of leaders of the party's various front organisations.
Speaking to the media after offering prayers at Ziaur Rahman's grave, the BNP secretary general said, "On behalf of the party, on behalf of the party chairpersons Khaleda Zia, on behalf of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman and on behalf of the standing committee members, we extend our Eid greetings to you all (the media). Eid Mubarak. And through you, we extend our Eid greetings to the people all around the country. Eid Mubarak."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "Today we have come to offer prayers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman. We pray to Allah SWT for the salvation of the soul of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman. We also pray for the salvation of the soul of Arafat Rahman Koko, the youngest song of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and our leader Begum Khaleda Zia."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went on to say, "We also pray for the salvation of the souls of those who lost their lives in the movements for democracy, those who were martyred. We pray especially for the souls of those who sacrificed their lives in the 1971 struggle for independence and for those who were martyred over the past 15 years and in July-August."
The BNP secretary general said, "We pray to Almighty Allah for the success of the struggle for democracy we have carried out for the past 15 years, the struggle to restore democracy, the struggle to restore people's voting rights, people right to food, to human rights."