Interim government will keep its commitment, hopes Mirza Fakhrul

When asked what difference there was between last Eid and Eid this year, he said, "There is a huge difference. This time we are celebrating Eid in a free and joyous environment."

The BNP secretary general said, "On this day we hope those who have taken over responsibility, particularly the interim government, will carry out their commitment to the people."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "On behalf of our party too, we have pledged to keep our commitment."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "We prayed to Allah that each and every Bangladeshi can celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr joyously. We prayed that our leader Begum Khaleda Zia recovers soon and returns to us and that our leader Tarique Rahman also returns to us very soon."