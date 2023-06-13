BNP is dreaming of another 1/11: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader Tuesday said the BNP is again dreaming of another 1/11 changeover by influencing foreigners.

"The BNP is now again trying to create another 1/11 situation by capitalising on foreign power. What did they (BNP leaders) think of it? We have all the news. There will be no outcome by dreaming of another 1/11," he told a peace rally here.

The Dhaka South City unit of the AL arranged the rally at Hazaribagh market this afternoon, protesting the BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, ill-politics and anti-state conspiracy.