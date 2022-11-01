Tarique Rahman, wife, victims of political vendetta: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday claimed the acting BNP chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman were sued in a 'false lawsuit' out of political vendetta.

Zubaida Rahman is not involved in politics in any way. She is a brilliant physician. Just for being a member of Zia's family, the case was filed against her with the issuance of a subsequent arrest warrant on Tuesday, the BNP leader added.