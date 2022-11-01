Tarique Rahman, wife, victims of political vendetta: Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul came up with this claim on Tuesday evening at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan. The briefing was organised to inform the decision of the party’s standing committee to the media.
The meeting of the highest policy making body of BNP was held on Monday night.
A Dhaka court has issued arrest warrants against BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman for amassing illegal wealth beyond known sources.
Dhaka metropolitan sessions judge court judge Md Asaduzzaman on Tuesday issued the warrants, said the court's bench assistant Fayez Ahmed.
The court also fixed 5 January for submitting a report on whether the accused persons were arrested.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case against Tarique Rahman, his wife Zubaida Rahman and mother-in-law Iqbal-Mand Banu with Kafrul police station on 26 September 2007. A charge sheet was filed in the case in the following year.
Condemning the arrest warrant, he claimed Awami League (AL) resorted to false cases at the outset against Khaleda Zia and her son, Tarique Rahman, to drive them away from the politics. He demanded withdrawal of the 'false cases'.