No tough action in violence cases due to EC's loyalty to govt, AB Party to US team

The AB Party was consistent in their call for a non-partisan election time government to hold a free, fair, participatory and credible election which simply cannot take place under an incumbent who lacks legitimacy.

Referring to previous 11 elections, it said four were largely accepted as credible which were held under a neutral caretaker government when all the incumbents failed to have been re-elected.

The conversation then moved onto ongoing electoral violence across the country. The AB Party said online threats and intimidation are widespread and shared a number of real life incidents. It also expressed concern over recent detention of three activists in Rangpur city while distributing leaflets.

The AB Party also noted that women and members of ethnic minority communities feel more vulnerable during election campaigns. It becomes ever more difficult for anyone from a less-well-off background to make a choice or not to make any choice at all. Overall, a sense of total fear and intimidation captures the electoral environment.