BNP’s 27-point ‘black deed’ of legitimating war criminals: JSD

De facto opposition BNP has announced to reform the state as part of its ongoing movement to overthrow the government.

By giving the 27-point followed by 10-point, BNP again proved that their main target is to seize the state power again with the alliance of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, it said.

JSD leaders in the statement also said in the guise of their demand of constitutional amendment, BNP wants scrapping of the 15th amendment of the constitution making the settled issues of the great Liberation War and historical mass movements as unresolved.