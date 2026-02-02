Women candidates take streets, reaching out to voters door to door

In the upcoming National Parliamentary Election, a total of 78 women are contesting as candidates, representing various political parties as well as racing as independents.

Many of them have already attracted public attention through active campaigning.

Sanjida Islam, Tasnim Jara, Rumeen Farhana, Manisha Chakraborty, Sabira Sultana and Jui Chakma, along with many other women candidates, are tirelessly traversing the electoral field day and night, visiting voters at their doorsteps.

Sanjida Islam is an organiser of ‘Maayer Daak’, an organisation formed by families of the victims of enforced disappearances.

She is contesting the Dhaka-14 constituency, which comprises Mirpur, Shah Ali and Darus Salam areas of the capital. This BNP candidate has prioritised ensuring the safety and security of both women and men.