13th Parliamentary Election
Women candidates take streets, reaching out to voters door to door
In the upcoming National Parliamentary Election, a total of 78 women are contesting as candidates, representing various political parties as well as racing as independents.
Many of them have already attracted public attention through active campaigning.
Sanjida Islam, Tasnim Jara, Rumeen Farhana, Manisha Chakraborty, Sabira Sultana and Jui Chakma, along with many other women candidates, are tirelessly traversing the electoral field day and night, visiting voters at their doorsteps.
Sanjida Islam is an organiser of ‘Maayer Daak’, an organisation formed by families of the victims of enforced disappearances.
She is contesting the Dhaka-14 constituency, which comprises Mirpur, Shah Ali and Darus Salam areas of the capital. This BNP candidate has prioritised ensuring the safety and security of both women and men.
Yesterday, Sunday, Sanjida Islam carried out door-to-door campaigning in Mirpur’s Uttor Bishil, Turag City of Shah Ali, Kusumbagh and Shinepukur areas.
Her main rival is Mir Ahmad bin Quasem Arman of Jamaat-e-Islami, who himself was once a victim of enforced disappearance.
Additionally, Syed Abu Bakar Siddique Saju, son of former BNP member of parliament SA Khalek, has entered the race as an independent candidate, although the BNP has expelled him from the party.
Observers anticipate a three-cornered contest in this constituency. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this Dhaka seat.
Sanjida Islam, Tasnim Jara, Rumeen Farhana, Manisha Chakraborty, Sabira Sultana and Jui Chakma, along with many other women candidates, are tirelessly traversing the electoral field day and night, visiting voters at their doorsteps.
Jara’s “clean campaign”
In the Dhaka-9 constituency, the well-known and widely discussed physician Tasnim Jara is contesting as an independent candidate. She was previously a senior leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP) but later resigned and entered the election as an independent.
Yesterday, Sunday, she conducted campaign activities in the Bagpara area of Sabujbagh, Dhaka, using the football as her electoral symbol.
During her campaign, Tasnim Jara stated, “We are consciously running a clean campaign, relying solely on the people. The public is responding positively to this approach.”
She also noted that alongside enthusiasm, voters remain apprehensive about the electoral environment.
She said, “We must overcome this fear so that the festive atmosphere surrounding voting, which people are anticipating after many years, can truly materialise.”
Her principal rivals in this constituency are BNP candidate Habibur Rashid and NCP candidate Javed Rasin, representing the 11-party electoral alliance. A total of 12 candidates are contesting this seat.
We must overcome this fear so that the festive atmosphere surrounding voting, which people are anticipating after many years, can truly materialise.Tasnim Jara, Independent candidate
Rumeen with a colourful duck in her arms
Rumeen Farhana has emerged as a prominent candidate in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency. From yesterday, Sunday morning until 3:30 pm, people from various professional and social backgrounds gathered in Shahbazpur to meet her.
At around 4:15 pm, she left her residence in Shahbazpur, followed by party activists and supporters riding in a convoy of more than 50 motorcycles.
She disembarked from her vehicle at the Kuttapara intersection on the Dhaka–Sylhet highway and distributed campaign leaflets among local voters.
She then travelled to Uchalipara village, where she joined an election rally. On stage, supporters placed garlands around her neck one after another, and one person placed a colourful duck in her arms.
At around 6:00 pm, addressing a public gathering in Boddapara of the upazila headquarters, Rumeen Farhana said, “If the government does not accept any legitimate demands of Sarail–Ashuganj, then I, along with our leaders, activists, brothers, sisters and families, will stage a sit-in in front of the Ashuganj Bridge in Bhairab. Therefore, whoever forms the government, Inshallah, they will have to govern the country by taking Brahmanbaria-2 into account.”
If the government does not accept any legitimate demands of Sarail–Ashuganj, then I, along with our leaders, activists, brothers, sisters and families, will stage a sit-in in front of the Ashuganj Bridge in Bhairab. Therefore, whoever forms the government, Inshallah, they will have to govern the country by taking Brahmanbaria-2 into account.Rumeen Farhana
Manisha is campaigning actively on ground
Dressed in simple clothes, she is conducting her campaign on foot, accompanied by her supporters. She travels without vehicle convoys, public displays, or security protocols for party leaders and activists. She continues to traverse the electoral field day and night.
This scene characterises the campaign of physician Manisha Chakraborty, the woman candidate contesting the Barishal-5 constituency (Sadar and City Corporation areas). She is contesting the election as a candidate of the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BASAD).
Dressed in simple clothes, Manisha Chakraborty is conducting her campaign on foot, accompanied by her supporters. She travels without vehicle convoys, public displays, or security protocols for party leaders and activists.
A total of six candidates are contesting in this constituency, including BNP candidate Mujibur Rahman Sarwar and Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.
On Sunday afternoon, Manisha Chakraborty conducted door-to-door outreach in the Kashipur area of Barishal city, where working people participated spontaneously. In the evening, she addressed a street meeting at Kashipur Bazar.
When asked about the public response to her campaign, Manisha Chakraborty told Prothom Alo, “I am not contesting the election for personal gain; rather, I have entered the race to raise the rights of the masses in the National Parliament.”
Manisha Chakraborty stated that her entire campaign expenditure depends on public donations, with working people and ordinary citizens contributing to her election fund.
Through marriage, I am the daughter-in-law of Padmapukur. Hindus, Muslims and Christians are all my own people. There is no factionalism or political division here. It is your responsibility to ensure my victory in this election.Sabira Sultana, BNP’s woman candidate
Sabira Sultana, woman candidate in Jashore
Sabira Sultana is the BNP’s woman candidate in the Jashore-2 constituency. As part of her election campaign, she held a rally yesterday, Sunday at the Padmapukur Government Primary School ground in Jhikargacha Upazila.
Several women, including Basanti Pal, stood beside the stage holding garlands of marigold flowers. At around 12:30 pm, Basanti Pal placed a garland around Sabira Sultana’s neck and became emotional, shedding tears.
Addressing the gathering at the Padmapukur Government Primary School ground, Sabira Sultana responded emotionally to the affection shown by women voters.
She said, “Through marriage, I am the daughter-in-law of Padmapukur. Hindus, Muslims and Christians are all my own people. There is no factionalism or political division here. It is your responsibility to ensure my victory in this election.”
Sabira Sultana serves as president of the Jhikargacha Upazila BNP and previously served as chairman of the upazila parishad. Mosleh Uddin Farid is contesting as her rival candidate on behalf of Jamaat-e-Islami.
Jui Chakma is visiting voters door to door, travelling equally across the district headquarters and remote hilly regions. She seeks votes while assuring residents of her support in times of difficulty.
Jui Chakma ventures into remote hills
Among the seven candidates contesting the Rangamati constituency, Jui Chakma is the only woman candidate. She is contesting the election under the spade symbol as a candidate of the Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party.
Jui Chakma is visiting voters door to door, travelling equally across the district headquarters and remote hilly regions. She seeks votes while assuring residents of her support in times of difficulty.
If elected, Jui Chakma plans to prioritise grassroots development. In her view, city-centred development deprives rural areas.
Having emerged from a rural background herself, she remains committed to advancing rural development, with particular emphasis on women’s empowerment, the elimination of discrimination against women, education, healthcare and transportation infrastructure.
(This report was supported by information provided by Prothom Alo's staff correspondents and correspondents from respective district and upazila.)