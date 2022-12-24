Awami League’s 22nd national council set to begin

The 22nd national council of the ruling Awami League is set to begin this morning with a pledge to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

The main theme of the triennial council is 'Unnoyon Abhijatrai Deshratna Sheikh Hasinar Netritte Bangabandhur Swapner Unnoto, Samridho O Smart Bangladesh Gorar Protoye', reports BSS.

Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the council by releasing pigeons at 10.30 am at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan. After the hoisting of national and party flags, central leaders will take seats at the stage. Then a 30-minute cultural function will be held.

The party's office secretary, Biplab Barua, will present obituary references. Obaidul Quader will present the report of general secretary. Awami League presidium member and reception committee convener Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim will deliver the welcome address.

The first session of the council will end with the speech of Sheikh Hasina. Around 7,000 councilors and over 100,000 leaders and workers from across the country will join the national council.