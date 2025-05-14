Govt asks BTRC to block online platforms of Awami League, affiliates

The government has initiated steps to block the websites and social media platforms of the Bangladesh Awami League and all its affiliated, associate, and fraternal organisations.

The National Cyber Security Agency issued a letter to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to take action in this regard on Tuesday, said Faiz Ahmed Taiyab, special assistant to the chief adviser on posts, telecommunication and information technology.

The move follows a gazette notification issued on Monday banning all activities of the Awami League and its affiliated bodies until the trial of their leaders and activists at the International Crimes Tribunal is completed.