Quit electoral race as couldn’t withstand pressure: Abu Asif

Independent candidate of recently held Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls Abu Asif Ahmed, who mysteriously left the electoral race, said he could not withstand the pressure of the election.

“The election seemed haphazard to me from the beginning. I could not take the pressure as the election day approached. I left the electoral race as I felt too much pressure. I can’t withstand the pressure, so I left the race,” Abu Asif told newsmen after he reached his home in Ashuganj’s Shariatnagar area at around 5:00pm on Thursday.

Abu Asif said he mentally broke down due to pressure. “Now the election ended and that’s why I came back.”