BNP office deserted, additional police deployed

Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) central office in Naya Paltan has practically been deserted following the fierce clashes between police and BNP men today, Saturday.
Additional law enforcers with riot cars have been seen in front of the BNP office and adjacent intersections.
A team of police was seen positioned in front of the party’s office at 6:40pm.
BNP’s joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was inside the party office at around 7:00pm along with 4/5 other leaders.
Earlier at around 6:30pm, Rizvi talked with the newsmen in the party office.
He alleged that the government illegally launched an attack in the BNP’s lawful grand rally.
The vehicular movement in the road in front of the BNP office in Naya Paltan resumed at around 7:30pm.