Govt plotting something terrible in the country: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general said, “I must speak and the nation must know that I fear the government is plotting something terrible to keep the opposition party out of the election process. The government wants to hold another election like they did in the past.”

Referring to the arrest of Jatiyatabadi Chattara Dal leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said they were shown arrested in possession with arms.

The law enforcement agencies themselves had these arms, the BNP leader said adding that means the law enforcement agencies will carry out such activities, create chaos, and then will blame BNP.

Earlier, Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the arrest of 18 people including six Chhatra Dal leaders who were picked from Lalbagh area in the capital on Saturday.

At the press conference on Sunday, DB said they recovered three fire arms from former and current Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and these BNP men had collected the arms at the directives of the BNP central leaders ahead of the election.