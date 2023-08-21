Govt plotting something terrible in the country: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the government is plotting to a terrible thing in the country.
He made these remarks while addressing a press conference at the BNP central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan after a joint meeting on the preparation of BNP’s 44th founding anniversary.
At the press conference, Mirza Fakhrul also unveiled the programmes of the party’s founding anniversary.
The BNP secretary general said, “I must speak and the nation must know that I fear the government is plotting something terrible to keep the opposition party out of the election process. The government wants to hold another election like they did in the past.”
Referring to the arrest of Jatiyatabadi Chattara Dal leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said they were shown arrested in possession with arms.
The law enforcement agencies themselves had these arms, the BNP leader said adding that means the law enforcement agencies will carry out such activities, create chaos, and then will blame BNP.
Earlier, Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the arrest of 18 people including six Chhatra Dal leaders who were picked from Lalbagh area in the capital on Saturday.
At the press conference on Sunday, DB said they recovered three fire arms from former and current Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders and these BNP men had collected the arms at the directives of the BNP central leaders ahead of the election.
Referring to several upcoming development projects, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said Awami League has turned Bangladesh into a failed state politically and economically. A report of Bangladesh Bank finds defaulted loans stand at Tk 1.38 trillion. Mega projects, railway projects, flyovers -- for whom are these projects? These projects are for pocketing money from public funds as 80 per cent of funds are stolen and 20 per cent of works are somehow done.
The government is going to unveil several development projects in roads and railways sectors that include fast track projects like Padma Bridge rail line, the metro rail, Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar rail line in next two months, part of an elevated expressway in Dhaka and the first-ever underwater tunnel.
Anniversary programmes
The BNP will celebrate its 44th founding anniversary on 1 September.
Mirza Fakhrul said national and party flags will be hoisted atop at party offices at 6:00am. Senior leaders will pay tribute at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at the capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 11:00am and offer fateha.
Rallies and discussions will be held on this occasion, but the programme venues and dates will be announced later, he added.