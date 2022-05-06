Obaidul Quader fears his brother more than a tiger, says lawmaker Ekramul

Addressing the people of Kabirhat, Ekramul Karim Chowdhury said, "We want leadership for Kabirhat. Will we remain slaves of them (the Quader family) all our lives? The family has shaken up the entire Bangladesh. The prime minister has tied my hands. She sent me a message not to speak a word against them and so I will not."

Member of parliament Ekramul Karim went on to say, "Today Kabirhat Awami League is divided into three. If the leadership is not right, will the people of Kabirhat go to you? There is no use of just sitting in Dhaka as an MP. When the people of my constituency see me, they get strength, a strength that even benefits their families."

Ekramul Karim Chowdhury, who lost his post as district Awami League general secretary, further said, "I am Sheikh Hasina's worker. I will see whether the ones who want to remove me, will remain in position themselves by December. It is never good to overdo things. You are interim, 'acting' in your post. Some people call up to tell me not even 1,000 people turned up. If only 1,000 people attend Obaidul Quader's programme, it is even embarrassing for us!"