Obaidul Quader says none is above graft

Noting that no person in the country is above irregularities and corruption, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the independent Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can conduct investigation of any irregularities.
He said the election commission could investigate the irregularities in accordance with its own legal powers and authority. Obaidul Quader said this at the press briefing in his office at the secretariat on Monday morning, reports UNB.
In the context of the complaint lodged by 42 eminent persons of the country with the president regarding the formation of the Supreme Judicial Council, the scholars think that the demand of the Supreme Judicial Council is unreasonable. "To make such a claim is to embarrass the president, the guardian of the state, the guardian of the constitution," he said.
Obaidul Quader said those who think that the country's electoral system has been destroyed due to the election commission; their allegations do not prove the past experience of the election.
He said if any allegation arises against a particular person, the ACC will investigate if a person commits a particular irregularity but it is unexpected and unreasonable to blame the entire electoral system for this.
Regarding the ongoing local government elections, Obaidul Quader said the Awami League has a tough stance on the rebel candidates in these elections.
Obaidul Quader said that although the rebels withdrew in many places, they were seen competing in some places.
The general secretary of the Awami League also assured that those who will abide by the decision of the party will be evaluated in different ways in the future.
Besides, those who do not abide by the decision of the party, they will not get nomination in the future, in addition, they will not get any honourable position in the party, he warned.
Obaidul Quader called upon all to work in a unified manner for the victory of the nominated candidates of the party.
He said if there is any complaint about the party, it should be discussed in the internal forum.
Warning to refrain from saying what is tarnishing the image of the party, Obaidul Quader said that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is more strict on party discipline and unity.