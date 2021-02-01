Obaidul Quader says none is above graft

Noting that no person in the country is above irregularities and corruption, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said the independent Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) can conduct investigation of any irregularities.

He said the election commission could investigate the irregularities in accordance with its own legal powers and authority. Obaidul Quader said this at the press briefing in his office at the secretariat on Monday morning, reports UNB.

In the context of the complaint lodged by 42 eminent persons of the country with the president regarding the formation of the Supreme Judicial Council, the scholars think that the demand of the Supreme Judicial Council is unreasonable. "To make such a claim is to embarrass the president, the guardian of the state, the guardian of the constitution," he said.