Vehicle movement in Dhaka nearly normal in the morning

Movement of vehicles was nearly normal in various areas of the capital from 7:00am to 8:00pm on Tuesday, the first day of the 3-day nonstop blockade imposed by Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami separately.

More rickshaws and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen plying in the capital’s Green Road, Tejgaon, Vijay Sarani, Farmgate, Nabisco, Panthapath, Kalabagan, Karwan Bazar, Khilkhet, Mirpur, Sheorapara, Khejurbagan areas.

There were buses, but fewer cars were seen plying on the city streets.