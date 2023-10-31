Vehicle movement in Dhaka nearly normal in the morning

Movement of vehicles was nearly normal in various areas of the capital from 7:00am to 8:00pm on Tuesday, the first day of the 3-day nonstop blockade imposed by Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami separately.
More rickshaws and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen plying in the capital’s Green Road, Tejgaon, Vijay Sarani, Farmgate, Nabisco, Panthapath, Kalabagan, Karwan Bazar, Khilkhet, Mirpur, Sheorapara, Khejurbagan areas.
There were buses, but fewer cars were seen plying on the city streets.
Trucks and pickup van carrying goods were seen moving in Karwan Bazar in the morning. Trains also entered the capital around 8:00am.
Members of police and Rapid Action Battalion were seen patrolling in Panthapath, SAARC Fountain, Shewrapara, Kejurbagan and Paltan areas.
Meanwhile, three buses were set on fire in Gazipur and Chattogram on Monday night. No causality was reported.
Miscreants, according to the fire service, set fire to a bus in front of the Dampara bus counter in Chattogram city around 9:50pm on Monday, while police and locals said two buses were torched in Ithata area of the Gazipur City Corporation and Gorgoria Masterbari area of Sreepur on Monday night.
BNP and Jamaat separately imposed a nonstop blockade on roadways, railways and waterways for three days, beginning from Tuesday.
Other political parties and coalitions including Ganatantra Manch extended their support to the BNP’s blockade.