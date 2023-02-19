Foreign diplomats now are not giving appointments to BNP leaders: Information Minister

The minister was addressing the “peace rally” organised by ruling Awami League’s Rangpur city unit to “protest against the anarchy and terrorism of BNP-Jamaat (Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) clique at the central bus terminal of the city”.

Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of the ruling party, said BNP had forged an alliance with those abandoned political parties who have no news, no name, and no address, have a president but no secretary or have a secretary but no president.

“After forming an alliance with rightists-leftists and extreme rightists, extreme leftists, BNP got only six seats in the 2018 elections. They broke their 22-party alliance and formed a 12-party alliance and then a 34-party alliance. Now 16 leaders of the alliance are seen on stage and 100 journalists. This is the scenario of their meeting-rallies,” he said.

“It does not need to become an expert to understand that BNP has no chance in the elections,” he said.