Ganasamhati Andolon joins talks with consensus commission

Ganasamhati Andolon joined talks with the National Consensus Commission on Sunday morning.

The discussion began at 10:15am with National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz in the chair.

A 10-member delegation of Ganasamhati Andolon, led by its Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, participated in the discussion at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Consensus Commission members Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar and Dr Iftekharuzzaman were present at the discussion moderated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider.