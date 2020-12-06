Oikya Front now 'inactive'

BNP leaders said that the Oikya Front had remained active up till the election, despite all sorts of upheavals. BNP had taken to the polls, active in two alliances -- the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikya Front. But all their plans were destroyed by the strategic manipulations of the government and the state machinery on the day of the election. After that, the leaders of the two alliances began blaming each other for the predicament.

Secretary general of BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, told Prothom Alo, "The Oikya Front is intact, but it does not have much work now. We have no problems among us. Relations are good and we are all in communication with each other."

There had been differences over programmes for a movement after the election, according to sources in the Oikya Front. Further differences then arose over the oath-taking of the six members of parliament elected from the alliance. After several rounds of meetings, it was decided that they would take oath as members of parliament. Since then, meetings among the Oikya Front leaders have dwindled and programmes came to a halt.

On 30 December last year, Nagorik Oikya, an ally of Oikya Front, held a human chain programme demanding the election to be cancelled. Other allies joined. BNP did not. This year the alliance has had no programmes, no meetings.