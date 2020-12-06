Oikya Front now 'inactive'

It was 13 October 2018 and hundreds of people had gathered in front of the National Press Club. The hall room on the third floor was packed with journalists and party leaders and activists. Jatiya Oikya Front was being launched as a large anti-government alliance. This alliance heated up the political arena till the eleventh parliament election. But it has gone downhill since then, gradually becoming inactive and ineffective.
Several top ranking leaders of Jatiya Oikya Front, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that since the eleventh parliamentary polls, the alliance had failed to come up with any significant programme. Many of the allies place most of the blame on BNP, saying that it failed to play the role required as the main party of the alliance.
BNP leaders said that the Oikya Front had remained active up till the election, despite all sorts of upheavals. BNP had taken to the polls, active in two alliances -- the 20-party alliance and the Jatiya Oikya Front. But all their plans were destroyed by the strategic manipulations of the government and the state machinery on the day of the election. After that, the leaders of the two alliances began blaming each other for the predicament.
Secretary general of BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, told Prothom Alo, "The Oikya Front is intact, but it does not have much work now. We have no problems among us. Relations are good and we are all in communication with each other."
There had been differences over programmes for a movement after the election, according to sources in the Oikya Front. Further differences then arose over the oath-taking of the six members of parliament elected from the alliance. After several rounds of meetings, it was decided that they would take oath as members of parliament. Since then, meetings among the Oikya Front leaders have dwindled and programmes came to a halt.
On 30 December last year, Nagorik Oikya, an ally of Oikya Front, held a human chain programme demanding the election to be cancelled. Other allies joined. BNP did not. This year the alliance has had no programmes, no meetings.
ASM Abdur Rab, president of one of Oikya Front allies, JSD, told Prothom Alo that it is certainly unfortunate that the alliance has become ineffective and is not taking any steps based on people's aspirations. However, he expressed his hope that they would form an even greater alliance to play a historic role in forming a national government to resolve the prevailing crisis in political governance.
BNP leaders said... if the government was to be changed, everyone would have to take to the streets, regardless of party and ideological differences. The international community would have to force the government to hold a free, fair and neutral election. But neither were any of the political parties nor the international community prepared for either of these options
The Jatiya Oikya Front comprising BNP, Gono Forum, JSD and Nagorik Oikya was formed under the leadership of Gono Forum president Kamal Hossain. After that, Krishak Sramik Janata League also joined the alliance, but left after the election. In the meantime, JSD general secretary Abdul Malek Ratan left to form a separate political party, though it is heard that he may be returning. Then there were indications of Gono Forum splitting. Following a spate of expulsions and counter expulsions, Gono Forum finally split into two.
Speaking to four leaders of the two factions of Gono Forum, it was learnt that their differences had more or less been patched up. An announcement of their reunification would be made any time soon. They would then hold a national council and usher in new leadership.
Earlier, four months after the national election, Reza Kibria was made Gono Forum's general secretary, replacing Mostafa Mohsin Montu. A section of the party men did not accept this and friction grew. Two factions of the party even announced separate councils. The faction with Dr Kamal has withdrawn its decision to hold a council and the faction under Mostafa Mohsin is also likely to withdraw its decision.
The leader of yet another faction of the party, joint general secretary Mostaq Ahmed, said that efforts were being made so that Gono Forum would not split. Differences would be mended within a few days. Things were delayed because of coronavirus.
The leaders of Gono Forum admitted that Oikya Front had no programme and had failed to hold on to the expectations with which it had been formed. Convenor of Nagorik Oikya, Mahmudur Rahman Manna, told Prothom Alo there is no contact, no programmes, though it was very important to have a unity or alliance at this time.
BNP is the largest party of this alliance. Three leaders of parties in the alliance said that BNP maintains a distance though it remains in the alliance in consideration of future politics.
Several leaders at a policy making level in BNP have said they feel the Oikya Front still has relevance. They are waiting for the alliance to expand in size and scope. The rifts in Gono Forum and JSD as well as the coronavirus situation had delayed the matter, but the initiative was still active.
BNP leaders said that the party was bogged down with cases and repression. If the government was to be changed, everyone would have to take to the streets, regardless of party and ideological differences. The international community would have to force the government to hold a free, fair and neutral election. But neither were any of the political parties nor the international community prepared for either of these options. However, BNP had not given up hope and was wanting to go ahead along with the left and the right alliances. The leaders said programmes would be launched in due time and the leaders would be active too.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the Oikya Front had been formed with the elections ahead and with the demand for the release of the party chairperson. Circumstances had changed after the election and so they were placing more emphasis on reorganising the party. However, he added, the Oikya Front and the 20-party alliance were still intact. The alliance politics would be revived when needed.
