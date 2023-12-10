BNP calls 36-hour blockade from Tuesday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called a 36-hour blockade from 6:00 am on Tuesday to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, demanding a neutral election-time government and protesting ongoing mass arrests and harassment.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, made the announcement in a virtual press briefing on Sunday.
The party, along with other like-minded organisations, has been in a series of hartal and blockade programmes since 28 October, when their grand rally in Dhaka was foiled.
A majority of the party’s senior leaders have now been languishing in jail after being arrested in different cases.
However, Rizvi vowed to continue their programmes until the demands are met. He also alleged that the government is hellbent on holding the upcoming election in their own fashion. Hence, they are making arbitrary arrests and carrying out assaults.
“All these are intended to frighten the voters. This government does not require any vote,” he added.