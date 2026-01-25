UK high commissioner pays courtesy call on Jamaat ameer
The United Kingdom (UK) has reiterated its support for the 13th national parliamentary election in Bangladesh to be held in a free, fair, credible and peaceful manner, UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has said.
The assurance was conveyed today, Sunday morning during a courtesy meeting between Sarah Cooke and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. The information was shared in a post on the verified X account of the British High Commission in Dhaka. High Commissioner Cooke called upon the Jamaat leader at 9:00am Sunday at his office in Basundhara of the capital.
Jamaat-e-Islami also published a post on its verified Facebook page, stating that the meeting took place at 9:30 am at Shafiqur Rahman’s office in Bashundhara.
British Deputy High Commissioner James Goldman, Head of Political Section Timothy Dackett, and Second Secretary (Political) Kate Ward were also present at the meeting.
During the meeting, the two sides held an open discussion on various aspects of holding Bangladesh’s 13th national parliamentary election in a free, fair and acceptable manner, as well as on issues of mutual interest to both countries.
Both sides expressed hope that the election would further strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in Bangladesh. They also expressed optimism that the friendly relations between the two countries, including cooperation in trade and commerce, would become more dynamic in the future.
Jamaat-e-Islami representatives present at the meeting included assistant secretary general and central publicity and media department chief Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, central executive council member Mobarak Hossain, and the ameer’s foreign affairs adviser Mahmudul Hasan.