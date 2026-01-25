UK high commissioner pays courtesy call on Jamaat ameer

The United Kingdom (UK) has reiterated its support for the 13th national parliamentary election in Bangladesh to be held in a free, fair, credible and peaceful manner, UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke has said.

The assurance was conveyed today, Sunday morning during a courtesy meeting between Sarah Cooke and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman. The information was shared in a post on the verified X account of the British High Commission in Dhaka. High Commissioner Cooke called upon the Jamaat leader at 9:00am Sunday at his office in Basundhara of the capital.