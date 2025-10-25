BNP now fully focused on electoral preparations as polls draw near

The July Charter chapter has reached its final stage, though political circles remain concerned about its implementation process. Meanwhile, the BNP has fully immersed itself in election-related activities.

According to responsible party sources, the process of selecting party candidates is almost complete. The list of candidates for over 200 constituencies will be finalised in the next meeting of the decision-making body of the Standing Committee, followed by official announcement of the selected names. This process is expected to be completed within a few days.

BNP leaders involved in the candidate selection process said they are initially finalising candidates for over 200 constituencies, while work on nominations for the remaining constituencies is ongoing. These also include seats allocated to partners of the simultaneous movement and the coalition partners.

Leaders concerned said that finalising candidates for 60 to 70 constituencies has become difficult due to internal conflicts and multiple strong nomination aspirants in the same area. There are complexities in allocating seats for alliance partners.