BNP to give ‘green signal’ to candidates in 200 seats this month
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will finalise its selection of candidates for around 200 constituencies and give them the green signal within October, said the party’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.
“We are now in the final stage of the selection process,” he told journalists on Friday afternoon at his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka. “By the end of this month, the party will likely give the go-ahead to single candidates in roughly 200 constituencies so they can begin fieldwork in their areas.”
Responding to reports that some aspirants have already received calls from BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman, Salahuddin said, “Our acting chairman communicates with grassroots and central leaders regularly. This is nothing new. It’s natural for him to talk to leaders and activists across the country, especially ahead of the election.”
When asked about the possibility of an alliance with the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by the young leaders of the July Uprising, Salahuddin replied, “We have informal political communication with them, but no formal discussions have taken place yet. It’s too early to say whether we will form an alliance.”
Regarding reports that two advisers to the interim government have been asked to resign, he said, “We have not commented directly on those two advisers. If they wish to contest the election, it would be appropriate for them to resign from the government. However, if they remain politically neutral and do not participate in the polls, their impartiality can still be maintained.”
“We have not called for anyone’s resignation directly. As for the student representatives serving as advisers, if they refrain from joining any political party or contesting the polls, their position can be considered accordingly,” he added.
Asked how the BNP would handle any rebel candidates who defy the party’s decision, Salahuddin expressed optimism that the issue would not arise.
“We expect no one to contest against the party’s nominated candidates. Our aim is to ensure consensus-based selection through discussion. Still, if anyone breaches party discipline, organisational action will be taken as per our rules,” he said.
Salahuddin further noted that the BNP’s list of nominees would include a balanced mix of former and current student and youth leaders, ensuring strong representation of the young generation.
“We will prioritise those who have public acceptance, strong grassroots connections, and credibility in their constituencies. Merit, popularity, and people’s trust will guide our candidate selection,” he added.