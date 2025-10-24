BNP to give ‘green signal’ to candidates in 200 seats this month

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will finalise its selection of candidates for around 200 constituencies and give them the green signal within October, said the party’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

“We are now in the final stage of the selection process,” he told journalists on Friday afternoon at his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka. “By the end of this month, the party will likely give the go-ahead to single candidates in roughly 200 constituencies so they can begin fieldwork in their areas.”