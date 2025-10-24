BNP to send letter seeking changes to RPO Ordinance draft: Salahuddin

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has raised objections to the draft of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) Amendment Ordinance recently approved by the advisory council of the interim government.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that the party would send letters to the government and the election commission (EC) requesting changes to the draft.

He revealed this information while speaking with journalists at his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Friday afternoon.