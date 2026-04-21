Reserved women’s seats in parliament: BNP nominations blend new and old
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has published a list of 36 candidates for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th National Parliament. In its nomination process, the party has sought to balance three strands: past parliamentary experience, familial political connections, and emerging young leadership.
The list includes former members of parliament, wives and daughters of party leaders, young leaders emerging from the student wing (Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal), and representatives from minority and professional backgrounds.
Among the 36 nominees, 10 are former MPs, seven are relatives (wives and daughters) of BNP leaders, three represent indigenous and minority communities, six have risen through the student wing, and three are candidates, who contested and lost in the last election.
In addition, seven other women leaders from BNP and its affiliated organisations have also been nominated.
However, several prominent figures, including Afroza Abbas and Syeda Asifa Ashrafi Papia, as well as some well-known cultural personalities, were not included in the list. This has generated mixed reactions both within and outside the party.
BNP began selling nomination forms for the reserved seats on 10 April. Around 1,300 aspirants purchased nomination forms over three days. Interviews were conducted from 17 April.
Elections to 50 reserved women’s seats are scheduled for 12 May. One reserved seat is allocated for every six general parliamentary seats. Accordingly, the BNP-led alliance is expected to secure 36 seats, while the Jamaat-led alliance will get 13, and independents will obtain one seat.
According to the election commission schedule, the deadline for submitting nomination papers is 21 April. Scrutiny will take place on 22 and 23 April. Appeals may be filed until 26 April, with hearings scheduled for 27 and 28 April. The withdrawal deadline is 29 April, and symbols will be allocated on 30 April.
10 women former MPs nominated again
Ten former MPs have once again been nominated for reserved seats by the BNP. They are Selima Rahman (member of the party’s Standing Committee), Shirin Sultana, Rasheda Begum (Hira), Rehana Akhter, Nilofar Chowdhury (Mony), Sultana Ahmed, Bilkis Islam, Newaz Halima Arli, Helen Jerin Khan, and Shammi Akhter. All of them currently hold various positions in the party’s Central Executive Committee.
Selima Rahman served as State Minister for Cultural Affairs from 2001 to 2006.
Reacting immediately, Selima Rahman told Prothom Alo on Monday night that the nominations represent a good balance of experience, youth, minorities, and professionals.
She said experienced leaders had previously served effectively in Parliament, while young leaders who contributed to past movements have also been given opportunities.
Leaders’ wives and daughters included
Several nominees are family members of BNP leaders.
Among them is Shirin Sultana, Central Committee Secretary for Self-Reliance Affairs, who is also the wife of BNP Joint Secretary General and former MP Khairul Kabir Khokon.
Others include Nipun Roy Chowdhury, General Secretary of Dhaka District BNP and daughter of Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury; lawyer Shakila Farzana, daughter of former whip Syed Wahidul Alam; Ferdausi Ahmed (Misti), Joint Convener of Dhaka City North BNP and sister of late BNP leader Nasiruddin Ahmed Pintu; Bithika Binte Hossain, widow of late Swachhasebak Dal President Shafiul Bari; Sanjila Zebrin, a young physician and daughter of Sherpur District BNP General Secretary Hazrat Ali; and Joharat Adib Chowdhury, daughter of former state minister Ebadur Rahman Chowdhury.
Representation of minorities and marginalised groups
The list also includes candidates representing indigenous and minority communities.
Development worker Anna Minz, a member of the Orao indigenous community, has been nominated. She is a Senior Director (Programme) at BRAC International.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said she will represent disadvantaged Christian minorities and ethnic communities.
From the minority quota, Subarna Sikder Thakur and Madhabi Marma have also been nominated. Subarna Sikder is from Gopalganj, while Madhabi Marma is from Bandarban. Subarna is the chief adviser of the Mothua Bahujan Samaj Oikyajot.
After her nomination, Subarna Sikder faced social media scrutiny, with claims that she is linked to the local Awami League. However, she denied this, stating, “I am a supporter of the BNP. I am not a member of any committee.”
Madhabi Marma is a member of the Bandarban District Bar Association and serves as General Secretary of Mohila Dal.
Defeated candidates also nominated
Three candidates who contested and lost in the 13th parliamentary election have been nominated for reserved seats.
They are Sanjida Islam (Tuli), Sabira Sultana (Munni), and Sansila Zebrin (Priyanka).
Sanjida Islam, coordinator of Mayer Daak (a platform of the families of the victims of enforced disappearance), contested Dhaka-14. Sabira Sultana contested from Jashore-2, while Sansila Zebrin ran from Sherpur-1.
Student leaders among nominees
Six women from student politics have been nominated.
They include Arifa Sultana (Ruma), lawyer and member of Dhaka city South BNP; Mansura Akhter and Sanjida Yasmin, Joint General Secretaries of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal; Nadia Pathan (Papon), member of Dhaka City South BNP; former JCD Joint General Secretary Shawkot Ara Akhter (Urmi); and former Eden Mohila College unit president and former Joint General Secretary of the JCD, Selina Sultana (Nishita).
They are believed to have been nominated in recognition of their roles in past movements and protests.
Other notable nominees include Fahmida Haque, Director of the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), who resigned from her position on Sunday; Farida Yasmin of Kushtia District BNP; Mahmudah Habiba, member of BNP’s media cell; Shamim Ara Begum (Swapna), General Secretary of Cox’s Bazar District BNP and lawyer; Suraiya Zerin, Organising Secretary of Bogura District BNP; Jeba Amina Khan, Vice President of the Mohila Dal and member of the BNP’s Executive Committee; lawyer Fahima Nasrin Munni; Momtaz Alo, International Affairs Secretary of the Mohila Dal; and Rezeka Sultana, President of Rangpur Metropolitan Committee and Central Joint Organising Secretary of the Mohila Dal.
Mixed reactions
Following the announcement, mixed reactions have emerged within and outside the party.
Several well-known figures, including singers Kanak Chapa and Baby Naznin, were not nominated, prompting reactions on social media.
In a Facebook post, Kanak Chapa described herself as a “voice activist” and wrote that she always says Alhamdulillah in every situation.
She said she had fought for direct election participation but was not nominated, and again applied for reserved seats, yet was not selected. She added that she believes Allah has a greater plan.
BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told Prothom Alo that the nominations reflect a vibrant and dynamic list.
According to him, those who had demonstrated leadership roles in past movements—both political and student activism—have been selected.