Reserved women’s seats in parliament: BNP nominations blend new and old

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has published a list of 36 candidates for the reserved women’s seats in the 13th National Parliament. In its nomination process, the party has sought to balance three strands: past parliamentary experience, familial political connections, and emerging young leadership.

The list includes former members of parliament, wives and daughters of party leaders, young leaders emerging from the student wing (Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal), and representatives from minority and professional backgrounds.

Among the 36 nominees, 10 are former MPs, seven are relatives (wives and daughters) of BNP leaders, three represent indigenous and minority communities, six have risen through the student wing, and three are candidates, who contested and lost in the last election.

In addition, seven other women leaders from BNP and its affiliated organisations have also been nominated.

However, several prominent figures, including Afroza Abbas and Syeda Asifa Ashrafi Papia, as well as some well-known cultural personalities, were not included in the list. This has generated mixed reactions both within and outside the party.