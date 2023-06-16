Next national polls will be held on time: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has made it clear that the next national election will be held on time to uphold the continuation of the democratic trend in the country.

"The election will be held on time, people will cast their vote, people will give the vote to whoever they want as the sole owner of their vote and the government will be formed on the basis of people’s choice. This is the democratic trend, and it will continue," she said.

The premier made this remarks while addressing at a civic reception accorded to her at Hilton Hotel in Geneva on Thursday evening by expatriate Bangladeshis in Switzerland.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling party Awami League (AL), said that as BNP knows it very well that they would not get any vote from people due to their evil deeds and that is why they are now looking for a backtrack from the election process.