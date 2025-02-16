We’re giving importance to people, not power: Sarjis Alam

This one of the top leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement of that time informed the discussion that the advisors of the incumbent interim government were chosen based on opinions of all the stakeholders of the anti-fascist uprising. “Even today we are giving importance to the people, not power.”

Sarjis maintained, “You have high hopes. If we can’t fulfill those hopes, at the end of the day, there will be no difference between us and the past. There has been an uprising at the participation of student-people with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at the helm. Killer Hasina has left the country in fear. But this killer Hasina and some of her beneficiaries have been instigating from abroad.”

“Many have been doing politics under banners of different political platforms. The time has come for you to know your leaders; whom you have got by you in the hard times and who had capitalised benefits hiding abroad at different times. There were many leaders of different political parties in the last 16 years whom you did not find. But now they have been giving their blessings to you in different forms in this new Bangladesh. They will flee again on time,” Sarjis said.