Awami League trying to create chaos with counter programmes: BNP

BNP arranged the press conference protesting and condemning the attacks and obstruction by the police and ruling party during the party’s March programme at the union level across the country yesterday (Saturday).
BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said Awami League has been holding “peace marches and peace rallies” on the day opposition gives any street programme.
He said the ruling party leaders said they would give year-long programmes until the elections. “I would like to request the Awami League leaders that you please announce your programme schedules now so that we can later carry out our programmes in a safe place in a peaceful manner. But if the Awami League gives the counter programmes after the announcement of our programmes, it must be understood that they are deliberately trying to create a mess in the country."
Another BNP Standing committee member Abdul Moyeen Khan narrated how he faced obstruction by police in Narsingdi’s Palash upazila. "I would like to say clearly that this government cannot hinder the progress of democracy by attacking us. The people of Bangladesh will establish democracy in the country."
Mosharraf said their party leaders and activists came under attack on Saturday in 43 districts, including Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Feni, Naogaon, Kushtia, Patuakhali, Pirojpur, Manikganj, Noakhali, Jhalkathi, Gazipur, Chattogram, Netrakona, Barguna, Bagerhat, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Thakurgaon, Natore, Tangail, Chandpur, Mymensingh, Bhola, Barishal, Khulna, Laxmipur, Narsingdi, Magura, Jashore, Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Kishoreganj, Dhaka, Panchagarh, Cox's Bazar, Pabna, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla and Narail.
He claimed that around five hundred leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies were injured in those attacks while police arrested over 200 opposition activists on Saturday.
Mosharraf said the ruling party ‘cadres’ also attacked the houses and business establishments of the opposition leaders and activists.
He congratulated the people on making their union-level programme a success with their huge participation, defying various obstacles.