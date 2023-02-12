Awami League trying to create chaos with counter programmes: BNP

BNP on Sunday alleged that Awami League is trying to create chaos in the country by inciting violence in the name of counter programmes as their party leaders and workers were attacked in the 43 districts while holding countrywide union-level march programmes on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office, the party’s standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain also urged the ruling party to refrain from countering the opposition’s scheduled programmes.

“Awami League is creating chaos everywhere with counter programmes and they’re inciting violence. A political party gives counter-programmes when it becomes completely bankrupt,” the BNP leader said.

He said the ruling party is coming up with counter programmes as it feels scared of the ongoing movement of BNP.

Mosharraf said Awami League can hold their political programmes any day without countering the opposition’s protests. “Why do they have to give a programme on the day we announce any programme? This proves that the government is announcing counter programmes to create chaos as it has got unnerved to hide its failures and misdeeds.”

He said their party has been carrying out a movement on public issues in a peaceful manner. “People do not accept the way the government is obstructing our peaceful programmes.”